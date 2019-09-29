BJP will be out of power after bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislative Party Leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday predicted that the BJP government will fall down after the by-polls to the 15 assembly segments of the state was over.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress will win more seats in the ensuing by-polls. There is no question of striking an alliance with the JD(S) for the by-election. The grand old party will go it alone. The Election Commission of India is dancing to the tune of the BJP. To help the disqualified MLAs, it announced calendar of events for the by-polls 65 days earlier.

The Election Commission which earlier announced dates for the by-polls to the 15 assembly segments, cancelled it later. It has suddenly rescheduled the dates. It is evident that the Election Commission sings to the tune of the BJP. Whatever the BJP do, the Congress will win more seats in the upcoming by-polls, Siddaramaiah reiterated.

No differences in Congress

Terming the news of differences that widened among the State Congress leaders, as creation of media, the former chief minister clarified, the rumours of him being sidelined in the party is utter false. Nobody can sideline any one. It is just a grapevine that he and former union minister K H Muniyappa exchanged barbs in singular word in the meeting held recently in Bengaluru. "We are friends. It is because of some differences, we can not have fight like enemies", he clarified.

Replying to a query that he is losing his hold over the party, Siddaramaiah stated, all leaders have their influence. Even a common party worker has influence. Everything is on right track in the Congress, he added.