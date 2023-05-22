Cabinet berth for small communities: Mallikarjun Kharge

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it had been planned give representation to small communities in the state Cabinet.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kharge said that the Cabinet would be expanded soon and Kalyana Karnataka would get 3-4 ministerial berths. He said that the Siddaramaiah-led government had already passed a resolution on implementing the five guarantees promised in the manifesto.
