Cabinet berth for small communities: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said that the Cabinet would be expanded soon and Kalyana Karnataka would get 3-4 ministerial berths

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 22 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 01:59 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it had been planned give representation to small communities in the state Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kharge said that the Cabinet would be expanded soon and Kalyana Karnataka would get 3-4 ministerial berths. He said that the Siddaramaiah-led government had already passed a resolution on implementing the five guarantees promised in the manifesto.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly
Mallikarjun Kharge

