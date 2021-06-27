CM choice: Congress committee mulls action against MLAs

The KPCC disciplinary committee is likely to issue notice to MLAs over their remarks on Congress’s next CM candidate.

The committee has registered a suo motu complaint over the statements issued by MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and others, and is mulling action against them.

Speaking to reporters, chairman of the committee K Rahman Khan said that statements issued by some MLAs had violated the discipline of the party.

“There is no scope for anyone in the party to float personal opinions (about the next CM candidate). We will soon take a call on issuing notices and initiating disciplinary action,” he said.

The committee held a virtual meeting on Sunday, during which detailed discussions were held on the statements issued by the MLAs. “Right now, the committee does not have paper clippings or other evidence about their statements. Time was sought to collect all evidence. A meeting will be held next week, after which we will take a call,” he said.

If any party representative has views on who the next CM should be, they can communicate it to national or state president, Khan said. Such statements in public hurt party prospects, he added.