Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe

A day after 13 rebel MLAs tendered their resignation, the Congress and the BJP on Sunday indulged in mudslinging, blaming each other for the political crisis in the state.
In a tweet, the Karnataka Congress directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resignation of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition. The tweet in Kannada compared Modi to Muhammad bin Tughlaq saying that Modi had the same characteristics as the 13th-century emperor.
He is a politician sans "morality and values" and has compromised the constitution and democracy with Operation Kamala in 10 states, the tweet said. "Karnataka should not be a victim of Modi's ploy," the tweet added.
ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಬಿನ್ ತೊಘಲಕ್ ನಂತರ...
ಈ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಆಳುತ್ತಿರುವ...
ಅದೇ ಗುಣಗಳುಳ್ಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ, ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ!
ನೈತಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯ ಹೀನ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ.
ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ತಿಲಾಂಜಲಿ ಇಟ್ಟು 10 ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಮೋದಿಯ ಸಂಚಿಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾಗಬಾರದು.
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 7, 2019
The State BJP unit responded by blaming the mal-administration of the coalition government for the resignation of the MLAs.
"Weary of the Tughlaq administration of the state government, (people) have reduced their tally to a single digit in the Lok Sabha polls. Tired by the mal-administration of the coalition government, your MLAs have responded by resigning. Rather than needlessly blaming BJP, concentrate on the development of the state at least now," the BJP tweeted.
ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ತುಘಲಕ್ ಆಡಳಿತಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದಂಕಿಗೆ ಇಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಮ್ಮಿಶ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ದುರಾಡಳಿತಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಶಾಸಕರೇ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ವಿನಾ ಕಾರಣ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ದೂರುವ ಬದಲು ಈಗಲಾದರೂ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯ ಕಡೆ ಗಮನಹರಿಸಿ. https://t.co/MV73FiSJoD
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 7, 2019
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator