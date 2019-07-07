Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe

Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  Jul 07 2019, 15:03pm ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2019, 15:13pm ist
A day after 13 rebel MLAs tendered their resignation, the Congress and the BJP on Sunday indulged in mudslinging, blaming each other for the political crisis in the state.

In a tweet, the Karnataka Congress directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resignation of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition. The tweet in Kannada compared Modi to Muhammad bin Tughlaq saying that Modi had the same characteristics as the 13th-century emperor.

He is a politician sans "morality and values" and has compromised the constitution and democracy with Operation Kamala in 10 states, the tweet said. "Karnataka should not be a victim of Modi's ploy," the tweet added.

The State BJP unit responded by blaming the mal-administration of the coalition government for the resignation of the MLAs.

"Weary of the Tughlaq administration of the state government, (people) have reduced their tally to a single digit in the Lok Sabha polls. Tired by the mal-administration of the coalition government, your MLAs have responded by resigning. Rather than needlessly blaming BJP, concentrate on the development of the state at least now," the BJP tweeted.

Karnataka Politics
Congress
BJP
MLAs' resignation
Congress-JD(S) coalition government
