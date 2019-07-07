Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe

A day after 13 rebel MLAs tendered their resignation, the Congress and the BJP on Sunday indulged in mudslinging, blaming each other for the political crisis in the state.

In a tweet, the Karnataka Congress directly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resignation of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition. The tweet in Kannada compared Modi to Muhammad bin Tughlaq saying that Modi had the same characteristics as the 13th-century emperor.

He is a politician sans "morality and values" and has compromised the constitution and democracy with Operation Kamala in 10 states, the tweet said. "Karnataka should not be a victim of Modi's ploy," the tweet added.

ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಬಿನ್ ತೊಘಲಕ್ ನಂತರ...

ಈ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಆಳುತ್ತಿರುವ...

ಅದೇ ಗುಣಗಳುಳ್ಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ, ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ! ನೈತಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯ ಹೀನ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ. ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ತಿಲಾಂಜಲಿ ಇಟ್ಟು 10 ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಮೋದಿಯ ಸಂಚಿಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾಗಬಾರದು. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 7, 2019

The State BJP unit responded by blaming the mal-administration of the coalition government for the resignation of the MLAs.

"Weary of the Tughlaq administration of the state government, (people) have reduced their tally to a single digit in the Lok Sabha polls. Tired by the mal-administration of the coalition government, your MLAs have responded by resigning. Rather than needlessly blaming BJP, concentrate on the development of the state at least now," the BJP tweeted.