Cong-JD(S) leaders make last ditch effort to save govt

With the sword of uncertainty hanging over the H D Kumaraswamy government following the resignation of 13 MLAs, leaders of the JD(S) and the Congress on Sunday are making last-ditch efforts to save the coalition government.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is in transit from New York to Bengaluru, is understood to have been making efforts to reach out to the rebel MLAs and trying to convince them to reconsider their decision. The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Sources in the coalition said Kumaraswamy has conveyed his willingness to the coalition partner, the Congress, to immediately reshuffle his Cabinet to accommodate the rebels. The plan is to make some of the ministers loyal to their parties, both in the Congress and JD(S), to resign and induct rebel legislators.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, the sources said, has proposed to the Congress a plan to install its Dalit leader Mallikarjuna Kharge as the CM if the rebels agree to it. Gowda is of the view that most of the rebel MLAs would agree to Kharge’s leadership, and the BJP, too, will not directly to try to dislodge the coalition government headed by a Dalit.

However, sources said, there is no clarity in the Congress camp on these proposals. So far efforts being made by AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal to pacify the rebel MLAs have been in vain. Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who is one among 13 MLAs to resign on Saturday, categorically said he will not reconsider his decision.

“Time for reconciliation is over. I am firm on my stand to quit as MLA. I have informed everything to Venugopal,” Reddy told reports on Sunday. He, however, did not divulge whether he will remain in Congress.

As many as 13 MLAs - ten Congress and three JD(S) – resigned on Saturday, dealing a severe blow to the H D Kumaraswamy government. This includes Congress’ Anand Singh who put in his papers earlier this week. If Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar accepts the resignation of these MLAs, the strength of the 224-member Assembly will come down to 211. Then, 105 will become the simple majority to form the government.

The BJP already has 105 MLAs. If lone BSP MLA and two independent MLAs extend their support, the saffron party can form the government.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in the political circles that 10 more MLAs are likely to tender their resignation in coming days. Names of Sowmya Reddy, B Nagendra, Dr K Sudhakar, Anjali Nimbalkar, Subba Reddy, Anil Chikkamadhu, Ganesh Hukkeri and V Muniyappa are making rounds as those planning to quit.