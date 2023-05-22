Cong leaders 'cleanse' Soudha entrance with Gau Mutra

Congress leaders 'cleanse' Vidhana Soudha entrance with Gau Mutra

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry
  • May 22 2023, 21:32 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:22 ist
Congress leaders cleansing Vidhana Soudha with cow dung and special pooja after the end of BJP rule in Bengaluru. Credit: Special Arrangement

A section of the Congress leaders sprinkled "Gau Mutra" at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha on Monday, in what they claimed was a bid to erase the blot of "40% commission government". 

About 25-30 Congress leaders congregated on the Vidhana Soudha premises performing a puja and then sprinkling Gau Mutra. Speaking to DH, KPCC general secretary S Manohar said their intention was to mark the auspicious occasion of the new government and a clean government, as opposed to the BJP's "40% commission". 

"The sprinkling of Gau Mutra was to send a message to the BJP in its own language, as they do politics in the name of Gau Mutra," Manohar said. The BJP has been doing politics in the name of God without any commitment to piety, he alleged. They also used "Bajrang Bali" for politics, he said referring to the party leaders chanting Hanuman Chalisa ahead of the polls, in protest of Congress' proposal to ban organisations such as the Bajrang Dal.

The Congress does not do politics in the name of God and we prayed at the Hanuman temple even after the government formation, Manohar said. 

 

Karnataka Politics
Bengaluru
Vidhana Soudha
Congress

