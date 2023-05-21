Congress's guarantees shouldn't have strings attached: BJP

With the new Congress government yet to work out the modalities on rolling out five ‘guarantees’ on the back of which the party won the election, the BJP on Sunday said the schemes must not come with any strings attached.

On Saturday, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government gave in-principle approval to the five guarantees - Gruha Jyoti (200 units of free power to all households), Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 per month to all women head of households), Yuva Nidhi (monthly unemployment allowance for two years), Anna Bhagya (10 kg free rice to every BPL member) and Shakti (free bus travel for women).

At his first news conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Yuva Nidhi scheme will be applicable from this academic year. “Graduates who are unemployed this year will get Rs 3,000 per month for a period of two years. The assistance will stop if one gets a job - private or government. Diploma holders will get

Rs 1,500 per month,” he said.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said the Congress had promised Rs 3,000 per month to “all” unemployed graduates. “But now they say it’s for those who’ve graduated in 2022-23 and not for those who’re employed in private companies...they’re changing colour on day one itself,” he said.

According to the Congress’ manifesto, a database will be maintained of youth who are unable to secure a job within 180 days of college graduation. All registered graduates will get an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and diploma holders Rs 1,500 per month, the manifesto states.

Ravi said the Congress government must “walk the talk” by implementing poll promises. “All women head of households should get Rs 2,000. All households should get 200 units of free power. All women should get free bus travel. All BPL members should get 10 kg rice,” Ravi said.

The BJP leader even urged electricity consumers to stop paying their bills. “Send your bills to the CM. Nobody should pay bills,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, also demanded the Congress to implement the schemes without any conditions.