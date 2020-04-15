COVID-19 Outbreak: MLA missing at this hour of crisis

Former minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, who survived an attack in November last, is conspicuous by his absence at this hour of crisis.

Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, which he represents, is comparatively backward among the three constituencies of the city. The other two are: Krishnaraja, represented by former minister S A Ramdas; and Chamaraja, represented by former chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority L Nagendra.

Both Ramdas and Nagendra are attending meetings with district in-charge minister and officials to discuss issues related to the pandemic, coronavirus or Covid-19, and they are also extending help to the people. However, the people of Narasimharaja or NR segment, are left to fend for themselves. The only solace is the steps taken by the district administration and Mysuru City Corporation, to lend a helping hand to the citizens, to wade through the crisis.

It has to be recalled that Sait, who created a record with his fifth victory in a row, in 2018, was attacked by one Farhaan Pasha, during a wedding reception, on November 17, 2019. Following a surgery, treatment and therapies in a private hospital in the city, the MLA took rest for some time in a Gulf nation.

He returned to Mysuru on February 24. On February 25, speaking to media persons, Sait said that he had almost recovered and would start participating in public functions soon.

He also took part in the Assembly Session from March 2 to 24. However, since the attack, Sait is provided round-the-clock police security.

The MLA is active only on social media. his post reads: “As known to all, We are going through a pandemic & since I am unable to be with You, Guide you through & Serve you because of My Health. I pray to be with you at the earliest, This Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has been Devastating, Globally. Of that, We can all agree. With the Casualties rising, Worrying press conferences, Small businesses shuttering for the foreseeable & an over-extended health service, There’s not been a lot of positive news to come out of the pandemic, Naturally if we keep precautions by following the rules of social distancing, By staying at home we will fight this pandemic & come out in good health inshalla. #StayHome #StaySafe #StayUnited #SaveHumanity #COVID19 #Coronavirus”.