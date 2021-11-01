Did Cong give money to voters directly, Eshwarappa questions

Did Cong give money to voters directly: Eshwarappa

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's allegation that the BJP workers distributed money in covers to voters during the by-polls for Hangal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies that concluded recently, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said, "does it mean the Congress distributed money directly to the voters in the by-polls?".

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, "they are under the impression that the BJP gave money to voters through underhand tactics. All the three parties left no stone unturned to win the bypolls."

He claimed that the BJP has workers at the booth-level and they were able to seek support from voters in both the assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is an added strength to the party and candidates. He exuded confidence that BJP would emerge victorious in both constituencies.

