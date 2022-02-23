Drones keep an eye on arson incidents in Shivamogga

Drones keep an eye on arson incidents in Shivamogga

With the arrest of two more accused, Faraz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar Jilan (25), in the murder case, the total number of arrested rose to eight

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 23 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 02:50 ist

Tension continued to grip violence-hit Shivamogga after two more vehicles were torched at RML Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Following this, curfew orders have been extended till Saturday morning. Schools and colleges will continue to remain shut.

With the arrest of two more accused, Faraz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar Jilan (25), in the murder case, the total number of arrested rose to eight. 

Also Read | Hijab row, Shivamogga violence setting stage for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls?

The anti-Naxal squad and the Coastal Security Force with seven drones have arrived in the city for aerial surveillance.

They will be used to keep a close watch on the movement of people in communally sensitive areas to prevent arson incidents.

More than 20 staff from Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada arrived in the city with drones at Ashoka Circle and operated them on a pilot basis.

Also Read | Students should follow uniform prescribed by schools, colleges: Karnataka HC on hijab row

Areas coming under four police stations, namely Kote, Tunganagar, Doddapete and Vinobanagar, are considered communally sensitive in
the city.

Drones will be used to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and their activities at night.   

“Our main objective is to make Shivamogga incident-free and restore peace. Though the city has been peaceful, arson incidents are reported and they may trigger violence. So, drones will be used effectively to find out those who are trying to disturb peace in the city,” Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
India News
Bajrang Dal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 