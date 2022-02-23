Drones keep an eye on arson incidents in Shivamogga

Tension continued to grip violence-hit Shivamogga after two more vehicles were torched at RML Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Following this, curfew orders have been extended till Saturday morning. Schools and colleges will continue to remain shut.

With the arrest of two more accused, Faraz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar Jilan (25), in the murder case, the total number of arrested rose to eight.

Also Read | Hijab row, Shivamogga violence setting stage for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls?

The anti-Naxal squad and the Coastal Security Force with seven drones have arrived in the city for aerial surveillance.

They will be used to keep a close watch on the movement of people in communally sensitive areas to prevent arson incidents.

More than 20 staff from Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada arrived in the city with drones at Ashoka Circle and operated them on a pilot basis.

Also Read | Students should follow uniform prescribed by schools, colleges: Karnataka HC on hijab row

Areas coming under four police stations, namely Kote, Tunganagar, Doddapete and Vinobanagar, are considered communally sensitive in

the city.

Drones will be used to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and their activities at night.

“Our main objective is to make Shivamogga incident-free and restore peace. Though the city has been peaceful, arson incidents are reported and they may trigger violence. So, drones will be used effectively to find out those who are trying to disturb peace in the city,” Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: