Embarrassed BJP pressurising to nab Oppn leaders: DKS

Embarrassed BJP exerting pressure on IT & Lokayukta officials to catch opposition leaders: D K Shivakumar

The Lokayukta last week recovered over Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son V Prashanth Madal, in an alleged bribery case

PTI
PTI, Belagavi ,
  • Mar 06 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 16:22 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday alleged the ruling BJP, which is embarrassed by corruption charges against one of its MLAs, is exerting pressure on Income Tax and Lokayukta officials to catch those from opposition parties in similar cases and to keep a strict vigil on people around certain leaders including him.

The Lokayukta last week recovered over Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son V Prashanth Madal, in an alleged bribery case, causing a huge embarrassment to the party ahead of the Assembly polls, due by May.

"They (BJP) are embarrassed, so pressure is being built on officers like those from Income Tax, Lokayukta and others to catch leaders from Congress and JD(S)," Shivakumar said.

Speaking reporters here, he said, officials have been asked to keep a strict vigil on those around him, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and its Working Presidents, among other leaders. "Some officers have such a large amount of money that, even Ministers don't have that much, money has been kept with some officers, we have all the information," he added. The Congress has called for a two-hour bandh on March 9 from 9 am to 11 am, as part of its fight against the ruling BJP over alleged corruption, following the Lokayukta raid.

Check out DH's latest videos

