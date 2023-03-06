Congress keeping close watch on allocation of tenders by Karnataka govt: DK Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that they have been keeping watch on tenders allotted and funds release for different departments at the fag end of the government.

"We shall investigate all funds' allocations and release as this government would cease to exist post elections and concerned officials and contractors will go home,'' he said.

Shivakumar told reporters here on Monday that contractors were being allotted work by collecting advances. Claims of thousands of crores by some power companies too were false.

"We are tracking all departments and release of funds as the model code of conduct for Assembly election will soon come into effect and this government would be ousted in 50 days," he said.

Estimates for different works have been doubled resulting in a price rise in the state. Project estimates of many of the schemes of the Irrigation Department have increased more than double. The Chief Minister and MLAs have been luring contractors with work orders for commission, he alleged.

He said officials from the Income Tax Department and Lokayukta were being pressurised to act against Congress and JD(S) leaders as BJP MLAs have been caught in graft cases and it has embarrassed them.

"Officials were even tracking me, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC working presidents, and businessmen not in favour of the BJP." He said few officials have more money than businessmen which shows the level of corruption in the state. This corrupt government has to be weeded out. Congress will give a government with good governance.

A two-hour protest on March 9, from 9 am to 11 am, has been called across the state and all party leaders and workers should protest at the place they are, he said. "We shall halt the Prajadhawani yatra for two hours during the protest. We do not want educational institutions to close or transport services to be stopped," he added.

Shivakumar denied reacting to Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who has been making statements against him and meddling in the affairs of Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency represented by MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar.

He said Jarkiholi was frustrated and he would not respond to him.

He also said that the Congress screening committee would meet on March 7, and decide on 150 candidates who will be communicated personally their work.