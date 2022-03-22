Give BJP government in Karnataka an award for being most corrupt state, D K Shivakumar tells Centre

KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer an award on BJP-led state government for becoming the number-one state in corruption.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that large-scale corruption had been taken place in the Ganga Kalyana scheme and the party would soon release the related documents.

On the state government's move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the state curriculum, Shivakumar said Congress was the first party to introduce the contents of the Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum and not the BJP. When late Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister, epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata were telecast in Doordarshan and former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah had distributed the copies of Bhagavad Gita at Rs 2 each.

"Let BJP leaders come for a debate in this regard. I will speak", he added.

As far as the implementation of the Mekedatu project was concerned, Shivakumar was hopeful that the government would implement it unmindful of the politics being done by Tamil Nadu, as stated by CM Basavaraj Bommai. "The Union government should decide whether it wants Tamil Nadu, Goa or Karnataka – with 26 BJP MPs," he said.

On G-23 leaders questioning the Congress leadership, Shivakumar said Sonia Gandhi had stayed away from politics after she lost her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi. She anointed economist Manmohan Singh as prime minister twice though she had an opportunity to become PM. "Did they (G-23 leaders) forget that Congress came to power twice under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi? There is no Congress without the Gandhi family," he asserted.

Regarding the hike in prices of petrol and LPG cylinders, Shivakumar said Bommai should not implement the hike in the state but instead provide fuel at a subsidised rate. The Congress will chalk out a programme soon to condemn the price rise, he added.

