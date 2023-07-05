HDK flashes pen drive, claims he has proof of corruption in transfers

Continuing his tirade against the Congress government, former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy arrived in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday with a pen drive that he claimed had proof of corruption in transfers.

"This is for those who are suspecting my allegation. This pen drive has audio evidence," Kumaraswamy said, as he pulled out the pen drive from his pocket to show reporters.

Kumaraswamy leveled a fresh allegation this time on the Energy department headed by senior Congress lawmaker K J George. The JD(S) leader claimed that Rs 10 crore has been fixed for transfers to the Energy department.

Kumaraswamy also questioned transfers and their withdrawal on the same day at the School Education and Literacy department. "Cash-for-transfer has become the sixth guarantee of the Congress government. Two transfers in the Energy department were sold for Rs 10 crore each. The transfer of four deputy directors in the Education department was withdrawn on the same day," he said.

"Paying YST (allegedly Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) is a must to get the transfer order on the same day. Failure to pay the tax would mean the order goes to the dustbin," Kumaraswamy charged.

However, reacting to Kumaraswamy's allegation on corruption in his department, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "I have never done such a cheap thing. I'll never do it. I don't need to answer JD(S) leaders."

Hints at united opposition with BJP

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday indicated that he is ready to work with BJP as a united opposition to take on Congress government.

Kumaraswamy said this a day after BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa said both parties would work together.

"I will take support from wherever it comes for my fight against the looting that's happening," Kumaraswamy said as he continued to double down on his corruption allegations against the Congress government.

"Yediyurappa has said good things about me and I'm grateful. When it comes to pro-people issues, there's nothing wrong in mutual cooperation. We need a new chapter to start in the state. So, I'll take support from whoever is ready to cooperate," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader has been targeting the Congress government on a daily basis with allegations of corruption. Earlier this week, Kumaraswamy said someone in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh to act upon a recommendation letter by one MLA.

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy was seen holding a discussion with senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the sidelines of the Assembly session.