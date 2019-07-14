HDK govt will collapse soon: Renukacharya

Former minister Renukacharya on Sunday expressed confidence that H D Kumaraswamy led Coalition government would soon collapse.

"It is certain that the Coalition government will fall. The Congress and JD(S) leaders are taking wrong routes to save the government. Only PWD Minister Revanna should indulge in black magic and save the government," he stated.

He sought Kumaraswamy to resign immediately.

"It's a minority government now. Owing moral responsibility, Kumaraswamy should tender his resignation," Renukacharya, a BJP MLA from Honnalli, demanded.