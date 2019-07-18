I welcome DK Shivakumar to BJP, says B Sriramulu

Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu on Thursday said that he would welcome Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar to the BJP.

"I welcome Shivakumar to the BJP, but I won't join the Congress," he said on his meeting with Shivakumar soon after the House was adjourned for the lunch.

The Karnataka Assembly has taken up confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara waived their hands at Sriramulu. Seconds later, Shivakumar was seen discussing a point with Sriramulu which caught attention. There were rumours that Shivakumar invited Sriramulu to the Congress and offered him the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

"The Congress leaders are not that kind-hearted to offer the post of Deputy Chief Minister to me. I won't join them, rather I welcome Shivakumar to my party," he said.

Sriramulu clarified that there was a little delay on his part to depart for lunch when he spotted Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara, Shivakumar and others discussing something. Later, Shivakumar came and met him.

He claimed that he did not discuss any political issue with Shivakumar.