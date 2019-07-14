I will decide on my resignation: Ramalinga Reddy

Uncertainty continues over senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy's next move as Reddy on Sunday clarified that he would not speak anything about his resignation.

"I won't comment on my resignation. However, I will decide whether to withdraw my resignation or stick on to it," he told reporters.

Reddy said that his daughter Sowmya Reddy was free to take any decision.

"It is far from being true that the BJP leaders have put pressure on me to tender resignation," he claimed.

He said that he had friends in all political parties and they often met him. Hence, there should not be too much reading into such meetings.

Reddy, a seven-time MLA, represents BTM Layout Assembly Constituency, while his daughter is an MLA from Jayanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru.