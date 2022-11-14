Janardhana Reddy's comeback may give BJP the jitters

Ahead of the much-touted ST rally at Ballari on November 20, former BJP leader and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy is in the news again for two loaded statements in last few days.

He issued an ‘unsparing statement’ last week, accusing the BJP leadership of sidelining him in the state and followed it up on Saturday stating: “Whenever a tiger gets hungry, it goes hunting. I am like tiger, I will start hunting soon.”

These statements have caused concerns within the BJP, which has opened backroom channels with Reddy to placate him ahead of the 2023 elections.

Sources close to Reddy told DH that the former minister is perturbed over the BJP central leadership “ignoring him” for the last seven years.

“He is desperately trying to make a political comeback by contesting either from Gangavathi in Koppal district or Sindhanur in Raichur district. He wants to be at helm of affairs in the ST belt comprising Gadag, Koppal, Chitradurga, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Raichur and Yadgir districts that send 30 MLAs and four MPs,” a BJP leader said.

The sources said that the performance of the BSR Congress, particularly in Ballari, Raichur and Koppal districts, was impressive in the 2013 elections.

The BSR Congress, floated by Reddy’s aide B Sriramulu, won two seats - Sriramulu from Bellary Rural and Suresh Babu from Kampli. The BSR Congress’ vote share in Ballari was 19.35%, 10.25% in Raichur and 7.3% in Koppal.

Apparently, Reddy wants to secure 6-7 tickets for his close associates, including Sriramulu, the transport minister who is likely to contest from Bellary Rural in the 2023 polls.

Although BJP has claimed that it has severed ties with Reddy, the mining baron’s sway was evident when seven of his loyalists bagged tickets in the 2018 polls.

Reddy, according to the sources, still commands financial and muscle clout.

“Tourism Minister Anand Singh, now in Vijayanagar district, has emerged out of the Reddy brothers’ shadow. But, Singh can’t match the wherewithal that Reddy brings to the table,” the sources said.

Speaking to DH, Sriramulu ruled out the possibility of Reddy planning to float a new political outfit or leaving the BJP.

“It is all within the family. The party’s central leaders know best what is good for the party. As far as I am aware, he won’t leave the party. The party leaders know what Reddy can bring to the table. I’m confident that he will not quit BJP at this juncture,” he said.