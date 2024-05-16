Higher ed lost in NEP-SEP maze

Among the important inputs of NEP is restructuring the administrative machinery of HEIs. Over the past three years, many state universities and centrally funded institutions have been led by in-charge (acting) directors who are unable to provide effective leadership. Additionally, multiple regulatory authorities, such as the UGC, NCTE, and AICTE, which were supposed to undertake different responsibilities relating to standard setting, continue to exist. They issue guidelines almost on a weekly basis on important issues relating to higher education, such as the guidelines issued by the UGC on Curriculum and Credit Framework for UG and PG programmes (December 2022), the National Credit Framework (April 2023), the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (May 2023), Guidelines for Innovative Pedagogical Approaches and Evaluation Reforms, and Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggested New Degree Nomenclature(s) (June 2023). It is unclear how many HEIs have attempted to incorporate them into their statutes. The sad reality is that there is no coordination between state higher education bodies and those established by the central government.