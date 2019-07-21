JD(S) ready to vacate CM's position for Cong: DKS

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that JD (S) was ready to vacate Chief Minister's position for the Congress party.

"JD(S) National President H D Deve Gowda has spoken to the Congress party high command. Gowda is not opposed to any of the Congress leader becoming Chief Minister. He has said that Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar may become Chief Minister," he told reporters.

He expressed confidence that the BSP MLA Mahesh would attend the session on Monday.

Mahesh has said that he will not attend the session on Monday as the party supremo Mayawati has directed him to be neutral.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow. But as of now, the government is stable," he said.