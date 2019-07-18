Karnataka Assembly adjourned till 3 pm

The confidence motion in the state Assembly moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday has been adjourned by the Speaker till 3 pm.

There was a detailed discussion regarding the Supreme Court's order on the resignation of 15 MLAs and the Speaker's role before the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House for lunch.

The 14-month old Congress-JD (S) government has been reduced to minority following resignation of 15 MLAs, who include legislators from both the parties and withdrawal of two Independent MLAs.

As soon as the House assembled, Kumaraswamy moved a one-line motion stating that the House expresses confidence in the ministry headed by him.

Soon after the motion was moved, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa sought the Speaker to complete the trust vote process in a single day.

Reacting to Yeddyurappa's request, Kumaraswamy taunted saying, "The Leader of Opposition seems to be in a hurry."

The Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah raised the issue of point of order and requested the Speaker to take it up on priority basis. Siddaramaiah's reference followed a detailed discussion.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that if put to vote, the confidence motion would be incomplete before the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the rebel MLAs. Decision of this House would be questionable in such circumstances.

BJP leaders J C Madhuswamy, Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar and Basavaraj Bommai opposed any move to take up the discussion of point of order. They stressed that they had come to the House to discuss and vote on the confidence motion, but not to discuss the point of order. They accused the Congress party of wasting the time.

The Speaker said, "When a member chooses not to come, our attendants will not permit them to sign the register of attendance. The concerned member will not be entitled to draw any emolument that is meant for the member to be drawn for being present in the House."