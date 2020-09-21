Karnataka Assembly session cut short; to conclude on Saturday

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the monsoon session of the legislature has been curtailed and it will end Saturday, September 26. This was decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Monday.

Due to the paucity of time for the session, the Committee decided to take up only six of the 35 Bills being tabled at the Assembly for debate and passage. The government, however, did not agree to the Congress’ demand for Question Hour.

Speaking to reporters following the BAC meeting, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the government proposed to curtail the duration of the session citing similar steps by Parliament and other state governments due to the pandemic. The session was scheduled to end on September 30 as per the previous schedule.

Congress has expressed reservations against several ordinances promulgated by the state government, such as Land Reforms Bill, APMC Bill, and others and had sought that the session is extended beyond September 30.

“We demanded Question Hour as our MLAs had several queries. The government said that it would just table the answers. But, we have insisted that at least an hour be set aside for questions, which the government has not agreed to,” Siddaramaiah said.

During the five-day session, Assembly proceedings will start an hour earlier at 10 am and will continue till 7 pm. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy and Congress leader Krishna Byregowda will finalise the list of Bills to be discussed, he said. Of the new Bills, at least 25 are important and many of them were anti-constitutional, Siddaramaiah added.

There were clear indications earlier that the session could be curtailed further.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Monday morning that 55-60 MLAs will not be able to attend the session due to Covid-19. “So, I will request the Opposition to stick to discussing only necessary issues and finish the session as soon as possible. Let’s see how they co-operate,” the CM said.