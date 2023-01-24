Karnataka BJP leader says will pay Rs 6,000 per vote, sparks row

With elections around the corner, former Karnataka minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has stirred controversy after announcing Rs 6,000 to everyone who votes for his party.

Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, who was forced to resign from his ministerial post in 2021 following his alleged role in a sex scandal, made this comment during a rally organised in Belagavi. Jarkiholi said that if the incumbent MLA gives gifts and cash upto Rs 3,000, he shall give the voters the same worth Rs 6,000.

However, the party has distanced itself from his statement.

Addressing the supporters at a meeting at Sulebhavi village in Belagavi on Friday evening, Jarkiholi said that after the incumbent MLA was elected, the number of clubs and bars increased on the Belagavi-Bagalkot road. "We need to oust such MLA, but despite that if people elect her, nothing could be done," he said.

"There have been many conspiracies against Jarkiholi brothers, but we have overcome all and this time too we shall not allow them to succeed. We will all work for getting BJP MLA elected. I shall tour across the district to increase BJP tally," Jarkiholi stated.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly are slated to take place in May.