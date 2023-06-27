Karnataka BJP leaders have been asked to adhere to party discipline: Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that all party leaders have been asked to adhere to discipline and work within the rules and regulations of the party. Notices have been served to all those who have issued controversial statements and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

To a query on infight in the party coming out in full public view, he told a section of mediapersons in Mangaluru, “All should work within the framework of the party. I have spoken to all the leaders and directed them not to issue any statements.”

“I have travelled across the state after the party’s debacle in the recently held assembly election. There is no uproar among the party workers. The BJP workers are enthusiastic and are working for the victory of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Kateel.

Read | Nalin Kumar Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief

He further added, “In a bid to strengthen the booth committees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with booth pramukhs. Our responsibility has increased. All are preparing for Lok Sabha elections. Leaders have been asked to control their speech.”

Priyank Kharge flayed

Lashing out at the Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, for his statements against cow vigilantism in the state, Kateel said “The previous BJP government had brought a stringent law to protect cows. Minister Priyank Kharge should speak cautiously and respect the sentiments of the people."

He said cattle are worshiped in the country. The police and officials concerned should ensure that cow slaughter does not take place, he further added, stating that the police should take stringent action against those who slaughter and steal cows. The previous government had implemented Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, he said. Kateel further reminded that Mahatma Gandhi had advocated the need for the protection of cows.

To a query on the selection of opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, Kateel said a decision will be taken at the earliest.