Karnataka CM Bommai opens up, says leadership change talks 'baseless'

CM Bommai 'amused' by leadership change rumours

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 13:20 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday described speculation on his removal as “politically-motivated” and “amusing”, thus breaking his silence on talks of change in leadership. 

“I’m in a state of sthitaprajna (self-poise) because I know such talks have no base and they’re politically-motivated,” Bommai told reporters after emerging out of his Covid-19 isolation. 

Also Read — BJP leaders dismiss talk of Bommai’s removal as CM

“This has made my resolve stronger, inspiring me to work harder for the development of the state. I’ll give two hours extra daily. Also, strengthening of the party and voter outreach will be done in big way in the coming days,” Bommai said. 

Slamming the Congress for its tweets on change in leadership, Bommai said the Opposition party is facing instability within. “It is amusing. They think they can spread that instability to the people of the state. But, people won’t believe it,” he said. 

Also Read — Change in leadership: BJP, Congress lock horns

Bommai even claimed that not everyone in the Congress approved of the tweets. “There are two views within the Congress,” he said. “The truth is that we have a stable government and it’ll continue to be stable.” 

Bommai, who succeeded B S Yediyurappa as CM in July 2021, found himself at the receiving end of speculation that he would be replaced. 

The speculation intensified after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru last week. Adding fuel to the fire was former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda’s statement that a change in leadership was a possibility before August 15. 

“No need to give importance to such statements,” Bommai said on Gowda. 

