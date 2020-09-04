Karnataka government has taken drug mafia seriously, says C T Ravi

"The state government has taken the drug mafia seriously. Attempts are being made to pressurise the investigation team. The government will not heed to any pressure," said Karnataka's Minister for Tourism C T Ravi.

"There is a connection with outside the state and foreign countries to the drug mafia. The government has a responsibility to free youth from drug menace. The government will carry out a serious investigation into it," he added.

"To a query on Dasara, the Minister said a high-level meeting chaired by CM B S Yediyurappa will be convened on September 8. The meeting will discuss in length on Dasara celebrations. Later, a detailed programme will be chalked out after discussing with Mysuru district-in-charge minister Somashekar. The high level meeting will discuss whether to observe Dasara in a simple manner by adhering to the traditions," said the tourism minister.

