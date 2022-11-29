Kateel says BJP will not onboard 'Silent' Sunil

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday ruled out notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunil joining the party and said he would seek an explanation from his colleagues who shared a stage with the don-turned-social worker.

“At no cost will ‘Silent’ Sunil be allowed to join the party,” Kateel said in a statement.

Kateel was responding to speculation that Sunil would join the BJP to make his political debut, especially after MPs P C Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar and Bengaluru South party president N R Ramesh were seen with ‘Silent’ Sunil at a blood donation camp held at Chamarajpet.

Once Bengaluru’s most feared contract killer, Sunil claims to have shunned the world of crime and taken to social service. He is said to be considering entering politics. At the camp, he was seen wearing a saffron shawl.

Kateel said he would look into how BJP leaders ended up at the event where ‘Silent’ Sunil was present. “I will seek an explanation from party leaders who attended the event,” Kateel said. “Going forward, party leaders should make sure such incidents do not repeat. All matters should be brought to the party’s notice,” he said. The BJP, Kateel said, does not tolerate extremists, terrorists and people with a criminal background.

On Monday, Mohan told DH that he regretted attending the event.

Congress has attacked the BJP over the episode. “BJP’s recipe for Bangaloreans,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said. “Rowdy sheeters who can’t be found in raids by police are found with BJP leaders on a public platform, joining politics and inspired by Modi. Those involved in “betting” in the past, now also inspired by BJP and Modi,” he said in a tweet.

The BJP shot back to say that Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was once groomed by gangster Kotwal Ramachandra. “Shivakumar, who grew up under underworld dons, is now the KPCC president. Murder accused Vinay Kulkarni and Mohammed Nalapad, known for goondaism, are Congress leaders,” the BJP tweeted.