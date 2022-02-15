Khader raises Hijab row in Karnataka Assembly

Khader raises Hijab row in Karnataka Assembly

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 04:53 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader on Tuesday raised the hijab issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

"There’s confusion on the implementation of the High Court interim order. The order doesn’t apply to schools. Still, children are being sent back. Some of them are missing exams because of this,” Khader said. To this, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy just said the government is committed to comply with the interim order of the court.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

U T Khader
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hijab row
Hijab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee no more

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

 