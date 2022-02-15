Khader raises Hijab row in Karnataka Assembly

Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader on Tuesday raised the hijab issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour on Tuesday.

"There’s confusion on the implementation of the High Court interim order. The order doesn’t apply to schools. Still, children are being sent back. Some of them are missing exams because of this,” Khader said. To this, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy just said the government is committed to comply with the interim order of the court.

