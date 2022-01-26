Making ministers in-charge of their home districts helps development, says Jagadish Shettar

Opining that not making ministers in-charges of their home districts would create bit inconvenience, MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday expressed his personal view that it would be better for better administration and development if ministers are made in-charges of their home districts.

In the wake of minister's not getting in-charge of their home districts, Shetar said he conveyed this to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and it was known that it was done as per party's policy decision.

An experiment is being done as per the party's decision. Let us see its result for some days, and then I would speak to the party's seniors, he said.

When asked whether this decision was a mistake the government, he refused to comment on the party's decision. It has no link with forthcoming elections also, he noted.

'BJPmen not joinig Cong'

Reacting to the Congress leaders' remarks about BJP leaders joining the Congress, Shettar stated that nobody from BJP is going to the Congress, and those who do so are foolish.

"If Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar have courage and they speak truth, let them reveal the names of BJP leaders joining the Congress. Instead, Congressmen are coming to the BJP, and Uttar Pradesh is an example. They are just trying to create a negative image about the BJP which is strong. The Congress has lost its existence except in Karnataka and Punjab, and it would lose that also soon. Congress would be whitewashed after Assembly polls in five states, and it has to be searched with the help of a binocular," Shettar said.

In reaction to the speculation about the possibility of defection if Cabinet expansion is delayed, Shettar said, "I do not react about somebody's personal statement. BJP is very strong in the state and nobody can shake it," he added.

