Met H D Kumaraswamy over developmental works, not politics: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out reports on Janata Dal (Secular) joining the state government or extending any support.

Dismissing any speculation in this regard, the CM said the BJP has comfortable majority in Karnataka and no need of any help from JD(S).

"Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met me to discuss developmental works. There was no politics in it," CM said.

Earlier, there was speculations about the JD(S) extending support to BJP in Karnataka after Kumaraswamy met the chief minister.

Yediyurappa, who was in Delhi on a 3-day tour, told reporters that his son, B Y Vijayendra was not interfearing in governmental affairs.

Some people who did not like the growth of his son in politics were making baseless allegations, he said.

The CM said he would discuss the expansion of Cabinet with party president J P Nadda on Friday.

Yediyurappa also held a discussion with BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh.