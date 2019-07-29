New K'taka Assembly Speaker to be elected on Wednesday

The Karnataka Assembly will elect its new Assembly Speaker on Wednesday.

In a statement, State Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi said the election to the Speaker's post will take place on Wednesday and asked the members to furnish their nomination papers along with a letter from a proposer by Tuesday afternoon. A few names have started doing the rounds but the BJP has not yet confirmed them.

A day after disqualifying 14 more rebel MLAs in a parting shot on the trust vote eve, paving the way for an easy run for the BJP in the House on Monday, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation soon after B S Yediyurappa won the confidence motion.

With the BJP comfortably placed in the numbers game after the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs, including three earlier, that reduced the effective strength of the House, the Opposition, the Congress and the JD(S), did not press for the division.