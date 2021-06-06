No proposal for BSY's resignation: Prahlad Joshi

Amid rumours of a coup within the BJP to unseat Yediyurappa, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi clarified that there was no proposal in front of party high command to seek resignation from the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media in Hubballi on Sunday, he said Yediyurappa had been doing a good job in controlling the Covid situation in Karnataka.

Reacting to the statement of Chief minister that he would continue in the post as long as the high command has faith, Joshi quelled all rumours and said that Yediyurappa made that statement after regular media speculations on the issue of leadership change in State.

"Yediyurappa never said that he would resign and go home," Joshi said adding that the chief minister only meant that he would abide by the high command's decision.

The key issue for the party right now is how to handle the Covid-19 situation in the state and not leadership change, he said.