Opposition parties engaged in politics over National Emblem, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Oppn engaged in politics over National Emblem: Bommai

While the Congress has a sleeping lion as a leader, they have a problem with a roaring lion, Bommai said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:16 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress is creating unnecessary controversy over the National Emblem.

He said BJP is pleased to have such vibrant and energetic leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is pleased with ferocious lions. The way the Opposition and the ruling BJP see the national emblem is different. "The national emblem has been built on the model of lions on Ashoka’s pillar at Sarnath", he clarified.

"The Opposition parties are engaged in politics on the issue of the National Emblem. While the Congress has a sleeping lion as a leader, they have a problem with a roaring lion," he said.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Congress
BJP

