Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST'

BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged

PTI
PTI, Ballari ,
  • Oct 15 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:08 ist
Rahul Gandhi during Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ballari. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Also Read: Kharge joins Rahul in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Rahul Gandhi
Scheduled Castes
Scheduled Tribes
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

