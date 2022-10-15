Rahul Gandhi terms Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Also Read: Kharge joins Rahul in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.