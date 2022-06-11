Ramalinga Reddy calls Chakrathirtha a pervert

Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday called Rohith Chakrathirtha, the head of the textbook revision committee that was dissolved recently, a pervert.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy lashed out at Chakrathirtha for distorting several personalities like Basavanna and Ambedkar in the revised textbooks. “The government must immediately arrest this person for creating unrest in the society by trying to impose his ideology,” Reddy said. “It shows the audacity of the government that despite opposition from people from various fronts and objections raised by several religious organisations the same books are being supplied,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Country's borders need healing, not conflict
Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan