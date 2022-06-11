Ramalinga Reddy calls Chakrathirtha a pervert

Ramalinga Reddy calls Chakrathirtha a pervert

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 04:33 ist

Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday called Rohith Chakrathirtha, the head of the textbook revision committee that was dissolved recently, a pervert.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy lashed out at Chakrathirtha for distorting several personalities like Basavanna and Ambedkar in the revised textbooks. “The government must immediately arrest this person for creating unrest in the society by trying to impose his ideology,” Reddy said. “It shows the audacity of the government that despite opposition from people from various fronts and objections raised by several religious organisations the same books are being supplied,” he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Ramalinga Reddy
Rohith Chakrathirta

