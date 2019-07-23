Rebel MLAs seek 4 weeks to appear for enquiry

Rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators have written a letter to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar expressing their inability to appear before him for enquiry on Tuesday.

The letter comes even as the Speaker decided to put vote of confidence motion to vote and Supreme Court takes up three petitions regarding whip, the intervention of governor and seeking directions to Chief Minister to prove the majority.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | Voting on confidence motion by 6 pm today

They have sought at least four weeks to appear for the enquiry, besides requesting seven days to complete the process of disqualification.

They contended they were yet to receive copies of complaints against them.

They said that they had resigned and even there was a direction by the Supreme Court to accept the resignation. They never received any notice by their party leader. They were out of Bengaluru for various reasons. Considering these grounds, sufficient time should be given to them.

A letter written by Ramesh Jarkiholi points out a Supreme Court ruling citing B BS Yeddyurappa v/s Balachandra Jarkiholi that at least seven day time should be given before completing the disqualification process.