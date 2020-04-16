Revanna demands White Paper on state finances

Revanna demands White Paper on state finances

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 16 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 21:42 ist

Member of Legislative Assembly, H D Revanna has demanded the government to come out with a White Paper on the state's finances.

"If the government is compelled to sell BDA sites to raise funds, it should also stop settling bills of contractors at least for six months. A White Paper on the state's finances will enable people know the tax collected and utilisation of the money in Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Revanna said. He was speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Revanna also demanded the government to allot Rs 5 crore for each district for addressing the misery of labourers and farmers across the state on account of lockdown. He added that withholding local area develop funds had made it difficult for elected representatives to respond to people's woes. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
white paper
Member of Legislative Assembly
H D Revanna
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 