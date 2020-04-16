Revanna demands White Paper on state finances

Member of Legislative Assembly, H D Revanna has demanded the government to come out with a White Paper on the state's finances.

"If the government is compelled to sell BDA sites to raise funds, it should also stop settling bills of contractors at least for six months. A White Paper on the state's finances will enable people know the tax collected and utilisation of the money in Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Revanna said. He was speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Revanna also demanded the government to allot Rs 5 crore for each district for addressing the misery of labourers and farmers across the state on account of lockdown. He added that withholding local area develop funds had made it difficult for elected representatives to respond to people's woes.