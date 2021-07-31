RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat calls on Eshwarappa in Bengaluru

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat called on the former minister and Shivamogga Urban MLA K S Eshwarapppa at the latter's official residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The RSS leader held discussions with Eshwarappa on political developments in Karnataka, party affairs, and cabinet formation.

Eshwarapppa, former deputy chief minister, reportedly expressed his disappointment that those who are giving preference for personal gains had been given importance in the state government.