RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat calls on Eshwarappa in B'luru

RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat calls on Eshwarappa in Bengaluru

DHNS 
DHNS , Shivamogga,
  • Jul 31 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 14:29 ist
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and K S Eshwarapppa in conversation. Credit: Special Arrangement

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat called on the former minister and Shivamogga Urban MLA K S Eshwarapppa at the latter's official residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The RSS leader held discussions with Eshwarappa on political developments in Karnataka, party affairs, and cabinet formation.

Also read: Ready to take any responsibility in Karnataka cabinet: K S Eshwarappa

Eshwarapppa, former deputy chief minister, reportedly expressed his disappointment that those who are giving preference for personal gains had been given importance in the state government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat
BJP
RSS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 