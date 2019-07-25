SC closes plea by two Independent MLAs in K'tka crisis

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a plea by two Independent MLAs from Karnataka for closing the hearing on their petition for conducting the trust vote in the state Assembly as it had already taken place on Tuesday.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, did not bat an eyelid when the court once again noted that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the petitioners was not present.

Senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan and A M Singhvi, who represented Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, submitted that they were present as the court wanted it.

Dhavan said Rohatgi was out of Delhi so he could not be here.

"When it comes to mentioning, you come at midnight and seek midnight hearing," the bench observed.

If he has chosen not to appear, it is alright. We allow the plea," the bench added.

As soon as the bench assembled, Singhvi appeared before the CJI-led bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

He pointed out he could not appear on Wednesday as he was arguing a matter in the other court.

"We will pass order, if you are not objecting to the prayer of withdrawal," the bench then said.

MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, represented by advocate Diksha Rai, contended that the matter should be closed since their writ petition for direction to conduct the floor test forthwith in the state Assembly has been addressed.

“Where are Mr (Mukul) Rohatgi, Mr (A M) Singhvi and Mr (Kapil) Sibal? We will pass our order only in their presence. They have taken a lot of our time,” the CJI had asked on Wednesday.

In the trust vote, Kumaraswamy government fell short by six votes as it could get support of 99 MLAs as against the BJP's tally of 105.

The court had on Tuesday deferred considering the writ petition, after recording a statement from Singhvi on behalf of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that he expected to conduct the floor test on Tuesday itself.

The Karnataka political crisis triggered early this month was brought to the top court first by 10 rebel MLAs led by Pratap Gouda Patil, who claimed the Speaker was not accepting their resignations. These legislators were subsequently joined by five other MLAs.

The top court had on July 11 directed the MLAs to appear before the Speaker, who would decide their resignations by the end of the day. Since the Speaker sought more time, the court had a day after directed for maintaining status quo on the dissident MLAs' fate.

On July 17, the court modified its order giving the Speaker discretion in deciding MLAs resignation but said them rebels, then holed up in Mumbai hotel, ought not to be compelled to participate in House proceedings.

Last week, Kumaraswamy as well as state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also approached the court for clarification on the July 17 order that allowed the rebel MLAs to opt out of the trust vote in state Assembly, but their applications did not come up for consideration.