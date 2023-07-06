Siddaramaiah bins HDK's graft claims, defends son Yathindra

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended his son Dr Yathindra who is facing political attacks, and rubbished corruption allegations levelled by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Siddaramaiah described Kumaraswamy as “desperate” and “someone who always does hit-and-run”.

Kumaraswamy has gone ballistic against the Congress government with corruption allegations for which he claims to have proof. He even coined YST - purportedly Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax. The BJP has dubbed Yathindra as “Shadow CM”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 37th death anniversary of former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, Siddaramaiah denied Kumaraswamy’s allegations that corruption is taking place in transfers.

“General transfers happen keeping administrative efficiency in mind. When a new government comes, transfers are natural. Also, these are general transfers that didn't happen due to polls. To say that corruption has taken place is a false allegation,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Didn’t transfers happen when [Kumaraswamy] was CM? Did he take money? How can one say there’s corruption every time transfers happen? Then, we will also claim that he took money,” Siddaramaiah said.

On allegations against his son, Siddaramaiah said Yathindra is a former lawmaker. “He’s at home. What about [Kumaraswamy’s] son? His wife was an MLA. His older brother was a minister. His father was PM. What should we call that?” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah dismissed Kumaraswamy’s claim to have proof of corruption. “He’s desperate. He’s someone who always does hit-and-run. Show me which allegation he has taken to its logical end,” he said.