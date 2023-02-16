Siddaramaiah demands dismissal of Ashwath Narayan from Cabinet, suo motu case

In the wake of Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's alleged call to 'finish off' Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan, Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah on Thursday said his remarks show the culture of BJP.

The Congress leaders also urged the Governor to take steps to dismiss Ashwath Narayan from the Cabinet.

"He has no business to continue for a second as a minister. I request the Governor to dismiss him from the Cabinet. Police should file a suo motu case against him," Siddaramaiah said.

Terming Ashwath Narayan's remarks as an offence attracting IPC sections, Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to say whether such a statement by a minister was right or wrong.

"I had already said why instigate, but come and kill me directly like murdering Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

"They are from 'beat and kill' culture, while RSS and BJP made Ashwath Narayan to speak so. They had even murdered Mahatma Gandhi through Godse. Protecting each person is the responsibility of the government and they do not know the basic principles of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

Charging that BJP leaders are trying for polarisation of votes due to the 'frustration' of the defeat in coming polls, Siddaramaiah said development issues and people's problems should be discussed during elections. "Let them say in their manifesto that this election is being held based on the Tipu vs Savarkar issue, and let the people decide," he challenged.

It is a fit case for the government and the police to file a suo motu case against Ashwath Narayan and Nalin Kumra Kateel, Siddaramaiah added.

Former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said Ashwath Narayan should resign or the Governor should dismiss him as his remarks resulted in breach of oath he took as a minister. "Such remarks show their 'goonda' culture and criminal mind," he added.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed said Ashwath Narayan should be arrested.