Siddaramaiah hopes Opposition meet leads to restoration of secular, socialist and democratic values

K'taka CM hopes Oppn meet 'restores' democratic values

He welcomed the leaders of 'prominent' Opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 14:26 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed hope that the meeting of Opposition parties here would lead to restoration of secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in the Constitution.

Also Read — Attempts being made to breathe new life into NDA after Patna opposition meeting: Congress

He welcomed the leaders of "prominent" Opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption.

"May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony (Karnataka) bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Leaders representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting.

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Indian Politics
Congress

