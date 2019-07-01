'Singh not associated with group of disgruntled MLAs'

Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the resignation of MLA Anand Singh was probably due to the Jindal land allocation issue as he was not associated with the group of disgruntled MLAs of the Congress. Jarkiholi also added that Singh's resignation will not have any bearing on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Monday that Singh’s resignation was due to different issues and probably the Jindal land allocation issue.

Replying to reports that 7 MLAs led by disgruntled MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi were resigning along with Singh, he said, earlier 12 MLAs had been to Mumbai, but none of them resigned. Resignation by anybody will not affect the coalition government.

He also called Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli over the phone to confirm whether he was in the list of the 7 MLAs who are reportedly resigning, but the legislator from the other side replied that he was in Bengaluru and hasn’t resigned.