Six-time Karnataka MLA finally gets Cabinet berth

As soon as six-time MLA S Angara was inducted into the cabinet of B S Yediyurappa's government, many party workers and well-wishers in Sullia constituency, a reserved constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, erupted with joy on Wednesday.

The BJP workers in Subrahmanya too burst crackers and distributed sweets to express their happiness.

Sullia constituency has been BJP’s strong forte. Many had hoped that Angara would get a ministerial berth when D V Sadananda Gowda was the chief minister. However, he missed the bus as the list of aspirants was long. Angara did not hide his disappointment, when his name was dropped again from the list during the previous expansion of ministry in 2019.

Then a huge number of supporters had travelled to Bengaluru hoping that Angara would get a ministerial berth. Expressing displeasure at the denial of a ministerial berth to Sullia MLA S Angara, many BJP leaders had tendered resignations to the posts at the booth and block level. Puttur taluk panchayat BJP members had remained absent during the taluk panchayat general meeting.

The angst of party workers seemed justified as Angara, after former chief minister M Veerappa Moily, is the only MLA from undivided district to have won six times in a row, from 1994 onwards. But unlike Moily, the ministerial berth remained a mirage for Angara, also popularly known as `Solillada Saradara' (the undefeated leader).

Many BJP leaders like BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath took to Twitter in order to congratulate Angara. Sullia BJP Mandala samithi President Harish Kanjipili said a long pending dream had been realised. The developmental works in the constituency should continue. Angara should also focus on strengthening the party.

From farm labourer to MLA

Angara hailed from a poor family and had dropped out from school in order to support his parents in Kukkujadka. He began working as a farm labourer and came in contact with the RSS and BJP. Angara as a BJP candidate in his first-ever 1989 elections was defeated by a Congress candidate. Known for his simplicity, Angara would travel to Bengaluru from his constituency in a bus.

At Shasakara Bhavana, he often had boiled rice porridge, mango pickle and sambar procured from the canteen. Barring an assistant from government, he had no personal assistant in Sullia MLA office. The MLA himself received calls on his mobile. He travelled in an Ambassador car for 20 years and purchased a new car five years ago. During his leisure time, he is often seen holding a pickaxe and working in his arecanut plantation