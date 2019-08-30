State flag stand of BJP against Kannadiga's sentiments

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the BJP government's intention not to pursue with the Centre the pending proposal for a separate state flag for Karnataka was against the sentiments of Kannadigas.

The proposal for state flag was made by the then Congress government headed bySiddaramaiah in March 2018 ahead of the assembly elections and sent to the Centre for clearance. "It is wrong on the part of Kannada & Cultural minister @CTRavi_BJP to oppose our state flag. The state is not barred by the constitution or any law to have its own state flag.

@BJP4Karnataka govt's stand is against the sentiments of Kannadigas. #Naadadwaja," the Congress leader tweeted. Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi on Thursday had said tricolour national flag was the only constitutional flag for the country. "Already it is clear in the flag code that- one flag for the country, having a cultural flag is different, having a constitutional flag is different.

Tricolour is the only constitutional flag. There was no opposition for having a cultural flag, but constitutionally there is only one flag for the country and that is tricolour flag," Ravi had said.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah on Friday said, "Have we not accepted our state Anthem? Has that, in any way, insulted our National Anthem? We just have to hoist other flags below the national flag & that will be our responsibility." "Many Kannada activists, including Dr.Patil Puttappa had insisted for a state flag.

The expert committee studied the same & designed the flag which was submitted to Central govt for its approval. But now the state govt is opposing the same. This should be condemned," he added. Flagging off the "Kannadiga pride" ahead of the assembly polls, the Siddaramaiah government in March 2018 had unveiled the proposed official state flag for Karnataka and had sent it to the central government for approval.

It had requested the Centre to include the Karnataka flag in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1950. The 'Naada Dwaja' (state's flag) in hues of yellow, white and red, had the state's emblem 'Gandaberunda' or the two-headed mythological bird, at its centre. However, in May 2018 a Union Home Ministry official had said the Karnataka government's proposal had been put on hold in view of election code of conduct coming into force for the assembly polls then.