Textbooks row: Karnataka government firm on its stand, says B C Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Saturday reiterated that the government will not withdraw the new school textbooks, but it will make corrections to content based on objections filed by citizens.

"People are free to protest," Nagesh said, referring to demonstrations by various Vokkaliga and pro-Kannada groups.

"There were protests held in the past as well. The government has already clarified its stand and is firm about it. We will decide on a fresh revision of the textbooks considering the objections received," the minister said.

Nagesh explained that 92 per cent of the textbooks have been printed already and 79 per cent have reached schools. "By July 15, the revised textbooks will reach all schools across the state. There's no confusion about this. Teachers have been instructed to teach the revised textbooks," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that those protesting against the revision of textbooks are "misleading" the society.

Speaking at a discussion on the revised textbooks organised by 'Citizens For Democracy' in the city on Saturday, Ravi said: "The main goal of the revision of textbooks is to sow patriotism among children. Those who are raising objections intend on dividing society."

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Tejasvi Venkappa Kattimani batted for the need to revise textbooks, which he said are units of knowledge. "Not everyone is aware about the real history of our country and I feel it is unscientific for someone to insist not to revise or change whatever is written by them," he said.