Two youths killed in mishap on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The mishaps on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway continue and two more lost their lives on Sunday.

Two motorbike riders died on the spot, in a hit-and-run incident, on the expressway at an overbridge, near Maddur.

Mani (25) of Kolar and Janardhan Pujari (26) of Lingadamandi village, Koppala district are the deceased.

It is said that Mani was riding the motorbike, with Janardhan on the pillion. They were working in Bengaluru and were bound for Mysuru, when the mishap occurred. A vehicle from behind rammed into the bike killing them on the spot. The driver did not stop the vehicle and sped away, it is said.

Police have been checking the CCTV footage and assured to nab the accused soon. Maddur traffic police have registered a case.