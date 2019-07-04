Vatal to stage protests, for N-Karnataka development

Kannada Chalavali Vatal Party president Vatal Nagaraj stated that he would stage protests across the State, by laying himself in front of offices of the deputy commissioner, starting from Bidar in the first week of August, demanding the government to announce special package for the development of North Karnataka region.

"In the next Session of the Legislature, the State Government should issue a white paper on how much funds were spent for the development of North Karnataka region under Dr Nanjundappa Committee recommendations, and why Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi is not used for 11 months of the year," he said.

Rural areas in North Karnataka region are hit by severe water shortage, but not a single minister is ready to work from the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi, he lamented.

During his visit to veteran journalist Patil Puttappa's residence here on Thursday, Vatal Nagaraj told media persons that a Cabinet sub-committee is formed to look into the issue of sale of land to JSW Steel in Ballari district, just to support the JSW, but no such committee was constituted on Mahadayi issue.

JSW Steel is already is in possession of 11,600 acres of land, where other factories are also started, and Tungabhadra water is being used. They are acting like kings of Ballari, but have not given jobs to Kannadigas. If land is sold to the JSW, entire State would oppose that, he said.

This government is not thinking about the welfare of police personnel, who are working with poor facilities. Auradkar Committee recommendations are not yet implemented, while the condition of home guards is also pathetic, Vatal lamented.

Support to RTCs' staff

KSRTC Employees' Fundamental Rights Thinking Committee members submitted a memorandum to Vatal Nagaraj and Dr Patil Puttappa, seeking support to their demand to consider the employees of State-run road transport corporations as government employees.

"They deserve the status of government employees, and they would work wearing black ribbon on July 12, across the State. Myself and Patil Puttappa would also wear black ribbon on that day," Vatal Nagaraj added.

'Develop monument'

Earlier, Vatal Nagaraj felicitated Dr Patil Puttappa and stated that the government should honour him in a better way.

Dr Puttappa noted that he has urged the government to take steps to develop a monument at Central College ground in Bengaluru, where the unification was announced and the State was named as Karnataka in 1956.