Vishwanath hails KPCC chief D K Shivakumar for his organisational skills

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Sunday lavished praise on KPCC president D K Shivakumar for his organisational skills.

“Shivakumar has invited 17 legislators from Congress and JD(S) who jumped the ship to BJP two years back to join the party.”

“We will not go back. But I appriciate the courtesy shown by the KPCC chief. He reads the situation well, understands the inside-out...,” Vishwanath told reporters.

“On the other hand, CLP leader Siddaramaiah has said time and again that the doors are shut for the defectors. Such stand doesn’t work in politics. Had anyone in the Congress opposed Siddaramaiah’s induction into the party? The senior Congress leaders then - Kharge, Parameshwara, Shivakumar, S M Krishna and I - had welcomed him to the party,” Vishwanath said.