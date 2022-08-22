Visiting temples after consuming meat unacceptable: Vijayendra

“Everybody is free to follow any food practice, but it is unacceptable to visit temples after consuming meat,” BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra said here on Monday.

“It is shameless to claim that it is not wrong to visit temples after consuming meat,” he told reporters at Muktimandir near Lakshmeshwar, condemning leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that it was not wrong to visit temples after consuming meat.

“Our land is known for culture and tradition and hence piousness matters. People lead life having faith in belief. Those in politics should be cautious while making statements. We should not make statements hurting sentiments of other communities,” he said.

On Siddaramaiah’s visits to temples, he said, “Siddaramaiah says he visits temples after consuming meat. Purpose of his visits to temples is not known.”

Vijayendra said that the Congress party feared B S Yediyurappa’s elevation in the party. The Congressmen were fully aware of Yediyurappa’s strengths. The Congress party divided communities. It was wrong to insult V D Savarkar, he said.

Muthalik justifies Siddaramaiah

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik criticised BJP leaders for targeting Siddaramaiah over temple visits after consuming meat.

“Siddaramaiah hasn’t committed any mistake. The BJP’s allegations against him are shameful,” he told reporters in Hubballi.

“Temple visits after consuming meat is not a matter of debate. Many devotees consume meat here,” he said.

Muthalik sought Siddaramaiah to understand facts about V D Savarkar and then speak.

“We will visit houses to create awareness about Savarkar. We will also display his pictures in Ganesha pandals,” he said.